Man dies and woman hospitalised after getting into difficulty off Waterford coast

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS died after being rescued from the water in Co Waterford.
Gardaí and other emergency services were called to the scene at the Guillamene in Tramore yesterday evening.
The alarm was raised a report of two people in difficulty in the water at around 6.30pm.
A man and a women were taken to University Hospital Waterford.
The man has since been pronounced dead, gardaí said.
A Garda spokesperson said: “No further information is available at this time.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site