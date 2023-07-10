Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 10 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
PA
# Tramore
Man dies and woman hospitalised after getting into difficulty off Waterford coast
The alarm was raised after a report of two people in difficulty yesterday evening.
8.8k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died after being rescued from the water in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and other emergency services were called to the scene at the Guillamene in Tramore yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised a report of two people in difficulty in the water at around 6.30pm.

A man and a women were taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The man has since been pronounced dead, gardaí said.

A Garda spokesperson said: “No further information is available at this time.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     