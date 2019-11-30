This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (40s) dies after crash in Limerick

The collision occurred on the slip road at junction 30, Rossbrien on the M7 motorway.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 7:55 AM
File Photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File Photo
File Photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN HAS died after a fatal road traffic collision in Co Limerick. 

The incident occurred shortly after 1am after a van and an articulated lorry collided on the M7 motorway.

The collision occurred on the slip road at junction 30, Rossbrien.

Gardaí, Divisional Roads Policing, National Ambulance and Limerick Fire Services attended at the scene this morning.

The driver of the van – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has  been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The lorry driver was uninjured. It’s understood that the lorry was stationary at the time of the collision.

The road remains closed to traffic and diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are due to complete an examination of the scene this morning and a report will be prepared for the local Coroner.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

