A MAN IN his 20s has died after a scrambler bike crash in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 earlier today.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene on the Phibblestown Road in Castaheaney. The incident took place at approximately 2.10pm.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since been reopened. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In particular, gardaí in Blanchardstown garda station are appealing for anyone with camera and dashcam footage, who was travelling along the Phibblestown Road between 1.45pm and 2.15pm today, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the local station on 01 666 7000, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.