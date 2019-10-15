This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) dead and two men arrested after stabbing in Co Dublin

The incident happened last night.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 7:40 AM
39 minutes ago
A MAN IN his 30s has been fatally stabbed in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene on Loughlinstown Drive shortly after midnight where the man was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local garda units and emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two men, also in their 30s, have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shankill Garda Station.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical and forensic examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and an incident room has been established Shankill Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station 01 6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

