Man dies at Cloverhill Prison after incident involving another prisoner

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched following the death of a man at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison.

A man in his late 30s was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene, which is currently preserved pending a full forensic and technical examination.

The coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

Gardaí said they are following a definite line of enquiry and the investigation is ongoing.