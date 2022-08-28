Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 28 August 2022
Man (94) dies following boating incident off Carrickfergus coast

The PSNI are treating the incident as a tragic drowning.

By Jane Moore Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 10:53 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A 94-YEAR-OLD man has died after the boat he was in sank in waters off Carrickfergus yesterday.

The PSNI has named the man as Jim Allen from Belfast and are treating the incident as a tragic drowning. 

Allen and another man aged in his 70s were on board the boat, which was launched from the yacht club off the Sydenham Road at around 1.30pm-2pm.

However, at around 3pm, a mayday call was reported after the boat started to take in water.

The boat capsized around one-and-a-half miles from Carrickfergus near Greenisland. 

“Sadly, and despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the man in his 90s died. We believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. The man in his 70s was treated by ambulance crews at the scene,” PSNI Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said.

“Our enquiries into what caused this boat to sink are at an early stage and the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is assisting. We would also appreciate the public’s assistance,” she said.

“If you noticed the boat, described as white and measuring 18 feet, leaving the yacht club in east Belfast or saw the boat while out in the lough to please contact us on 101.”

Alternatively, people can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.  

