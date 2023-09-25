Advertisement

# Loughrea
Man (60s) dies following incident at cattle mart in Co Galway
The HSA and coroner have been notified.
6 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died following an incident at a cattle mart in Loughrea, Co Galway on Saturday. 

The man, aged in his 60s, was injured following an incident during the mart at around 4.25pm. 

He was then taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead. 

The HSA and coroner have been notified.  

