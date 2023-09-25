Man (60s) dies following incident at cattle mart in Co Galway

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS died following an incident at a cattle mart in Loughrea, Co Galway on Saturday.
The man, aged in his 60s, was injured following an incident during the mart at around 4.25pm.
He was then taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.
The HSA and coroner have been notified.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site