Man dies in 'unexplained circumstances' on Christmas Eve

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING all the circumstances of the death of a man who was discovered in Co Louth with serious injuries on Thursday 22 December and later died on Saturday 24 December.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries in unexplained circumstances at approximately 7:30pm on Thursday at a residence in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, Gardaí said.

Advertisement

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he passed away on the evening of Christmas Eve.



The office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted today, the results of which will assist in determining the course of the investigation.

A full technical examination of the scene at Rathmullan Park has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.