Friday 7 July 2023
Shutterstock File photo.
# Roscommon
Man (70s) dies following collision between car and lorry in Co Roscommon
The incident occurred at around 4pm on the N5 at Bellanagare.
13 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Roscommon this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on the N5 at Bellanagare, Co Roscommon.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment.

The N5 at Bellanagare is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the N5 at Bellanagare at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Author
Jane Moore
