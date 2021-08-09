Man (30) dies following collision between car and tanker lorry in Co Derry

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Derry this morning.

Police were alerted at 5.20am of the incident that happened on the Glenshane Road between Dungiven and Maghera.

A 30-year-old man, named as Conor Devine, was the driver of the silver-coloured Volvo car involved in the collision with the tanker lorry.

Emergency services attended the scene where Conor was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-serious injuries.

The Glenshane Road remains closed this afternoon between Main Street in Dungiven and the Tobermore Road/Glenshane Road junction. A number of diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21.