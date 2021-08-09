#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Man (30) dies following collision between car and tanker lorry in Co Derry

The man has been named as Conor Devine.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Aug 2021, 5:44 PM
40 minutes ago 5,441 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5519025
Conor Devine
Image: Family handout/PSNI
Conor Devine
Conor Devine
Image: Family handout/PSNI

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Derry this morning. 

Police were alerted at 5.20am of the incident that happened on the Glenshane Road between Dungiven and Maghera. 

A 30-year-old man, named as Conor Devine, was the driver of the silver-coloured Volvo car involved in the collision with the tanker lorry. 

Emergency services attended the scene where Conor was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-serious injuries. 

The Glenshane Road remains closed this afternoon between Main Street in Dungiven and the Tobermore Road/Glenshane Road junction. A number of diversions are in place. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie