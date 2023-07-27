Advertisement

Thursday 27 July 2023
Google Street View The R157 at Moygaddy, Co Meath
# Moygaddy
Man (50s) dies following collision between car and tractor in Co Meath
The collision happened at around 4pm yesterday on the R157 at Moygaddy.
56 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a tractor in Co Meath. 

The collision happened at around 4pm yesterday on the R157 at Moygaddy.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, sustained fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported, gardaí said. 

A technical examination was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators yesterday evening and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01 825 2211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

