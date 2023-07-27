Man (50s) dies following collision between car and tractor in Co Meath

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a tractor in Co Meath.

The collision happened at around 4pm yesterday on the R157 at Moygaddy.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, sustained fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported, gardaí said.

A technical examination was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators yesterday evening and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01 825 2211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.