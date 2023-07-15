Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 15 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Niall Carson/PA Images
# Crash
Man (60s) dies after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Donegal
The incident happened at Tooban on the R238 in Burnfoot at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.
527
0
6 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Donegal. 

The incident happened at Tooban on the R238 in Burnfoot at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon. 

The driver, a man aged in his mid 60s, was seriously injured after the car he was driving struck a ditch. 

He was taken from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital in a serious condition.  However, he later passed away in hospital.

A post mortem will take place in due course. 

A passenger in the car, a woman aged aged in her early 60s, was not injured in the collision. 

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     