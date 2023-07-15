Man (60s) dies after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Donegal

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Donegal.

The incident happened at Tooban on the R238 in Burnfoot at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver, a man aged in his mid 60s, was seriously injured after the car he was driving struck a ditch.

He was taken from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital in a serious condition. However, he later passed away in hospital.

A post mortem will take place in due course.

A passenger in the car, a woman aged aged in her early 60s, was not injured in the collision.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.