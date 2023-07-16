Man dies and three people injured in two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo

A MAN HAS died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

The incident occurred at around 3.35pm yesterday on the N5 at Ballymiles near Swinford.

A driver from one these vehicles, a man aged in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a male, was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

A man and woman, both passengers from each car are also receiving treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators yesterday evening and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.