#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

Witness appeal after man dies in single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon

The incident happened shortly after 9.30am on the N61 at Ballybay in Kiltoom.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 7 Jan 2022, 12:18 PM
31 minutes ago 2,563 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5648394
N61, Ballybay, Kiltoom, Co Roscommon
Image: Google Street View
N61, Ballybay, Kiltoom, Co Roscommon
N61, Ballybay, Kiltoom, Co Roscommon
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon this morning. 

The incident happened shortly after 9.30am on the N61 at Ballybay in Kiltoom. 

The driver of the car involved, a man aged in his 40s, received medical treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead. 

The body of the man has since been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. 

A technical examination by forensic collision investigators is underway. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N61 at this time to make it available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie