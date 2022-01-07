Witness appeal after man dies in single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 9.30am on the N61 at Ballybay in Kiltoom.

The driver of the car involved, a man aged in his 40s, received medical treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

The body of the man has since been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

A technical examination by forensic collision investigators is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N61 at this time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.