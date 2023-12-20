Man dies following shooting at construction site in Co Wicklow last Thursday

A MAN INJURED in a shooting incident at a construction site in Delgany, Co Wicklow last Thursday has died.

The incident happened at 4.30pm on Thursday at a construction site at Bellevue Hill.

The incident saw one man being hospitalised for multiple gunshot wounds, and a man in his teens being hospitalised following an assault.

The teenager has since been released from hospital.

Gardaí have confirmed in a statement that the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead in hospital yesterday.

A post mortem examination will be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

An incident room is established at Greystones Garda Station and this investigation is continuing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are continuing to request information on the movements of a 2007 black Ford Focus hatchback on Thursday, 14 December between 3pm and 5pm in the Delgany area, specifically between Bellevue Hill and Kindlestown Woods car park.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bellevue Hill/Kindlestown Woods areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.