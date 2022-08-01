Man (80s) dies after falling from mobility scooter on Co Cork street

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the death of a man in his mid 80s who had fallen from a mobility scooter in Co Cork yesterday.

Shortly after 9.30am on Sunday, the man was seriously injured after he fell from the mobility scooter while travelling on Cork Street in Kinsale.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he has since passed away.

An examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators has been arranged and the local coroner has since been notified, gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.