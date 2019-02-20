This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (70) dies after car hits wall in Co Galway

The collision happened on the Ballinasloe to Laurencetown Road at Sycamore Hill yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 8:19 AM
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Galway yesterday evening. 

The collision happened on the Ballinasloe to Laurencetown Road at Sycamore Hill at around 8.30pm. 

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 70-year-old man, was fatally injured when his car hit the wall. 

His body was removed from the scene and taken to the morgue at University Hospital Galway where a postmortem examination will take place. 

The road is currently closed pending an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have travelled on the road around the time of the collision to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

