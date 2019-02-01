Man (27) dies following collision between car and lorry in Co Limerick

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Limerick this morning.

The incident happened at around 10.10am on the N21 near Templeglantine.

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry.

The man was attended to at the scene by emergency services personnel. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The local coroner has been notified.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 70s, was unharmed in the collision.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the vehicles and the crash site. Local diversions remain in place on the route.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. They are particularly appealing to any motorist with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.