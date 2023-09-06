Advertisement

Wednesday 6 September 2023 Dublin: 23°C
Google Street View The N80 at Gráig na Spideog
# N80
Man dies following collision between lorry and car in Co Carlow this morning
The incident happened shortly before 7am the N80 at Gráig na Spideog.
6.9k
6
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a lorry and a car in Co Carlow this morning. 

The incident happened shortly before 7am the N80 at Gráig na Spideog.

The driver of the car, a male, was later pronounced deceased.

No one else has been reported injured at this time, gardaí said. 

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The road remains closed at this time to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage to come forward to them. Gardaí can be contacted at 059 913 6627, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
