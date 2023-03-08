Man (20s) dies following collision between motorbike and car in Co Louth

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Co Louth this afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 12.45pm on the R168 at Collon.

The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R168 between 12.30pm and 1pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.