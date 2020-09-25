#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 25 September 2020
Advertisement

Teenager dies and another man hospitalised following collision in Co Mayo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 25 Sep 2020, 8:29 AM
18 minutes ago 3,200 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5214360
N60, Co Mayo
Image: Google Street View
N60, Co Mayo
N60, Co Mayo
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 19-year-old man died in a collision in Co Mayo last night. 

Shortly before 11pm, gardaí received a report of the serious collision on the N60 Ballyhaunis to Ballinlough Road in the Cloonafarna area close to the Roscommon border. 

The collision involved a car which was travelling towards Ballinlough. 

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another man, aged 21, was taken to Mayo University Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be serious. 

The scene was attended by gardaí, fire service and ambulance service personnel. 

The road is currently closed with diversions through Cloonfad from the Ballyhaunis side and also from Ballinlough. It is expected to remain closed throughout the morning while a forensic collision investigation is carried out. 

The circumstances of the collision are being investigated by gardaí from Claremorris. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They are appealing to anyone who travelled along the N60 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm yesterday who have video footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie