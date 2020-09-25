Teenager dies and another man hospitalised following collision in Co Mayo

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 19-year-old man died in a collision in Co Mayo last night.

Shortly before 11pm, gardaí received a report of the serious collision on the N60 Ballyhaunis to Ballinlough Road in the Cloonafarna area close to the Roscommon border.

The collision involved a car which was travelling towards Ballinlough.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, aged 21, was taken to Mayo University Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

The scene was attended by gardaí, fire service and ambulance service personnel.

The road is currently closed with diversions through Cloonfad from the Ballyhaunis side and also from Ballinlough. It is expected to remain closed throughout the morning while a forensic collision investigation is carried out.

The circumstances of the collision are being investigated by gardaí from Claremorris.

They are appealing to anyone who travelled along the N60 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm yesterday who have video footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.