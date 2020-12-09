Man (60s) killed after articulated tanker he was driving crashes on Co Waterford road

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Waterford this morning.

The incident happened at approximately 6.15am in the Ringcrehy area of Dungarvan.

An articulated tanker was the sole vehicle involved in the collision.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the local morgue and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.

A technical examination by forensic collision investigators has been completed and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the Ringcrehy area between 6.10am and 6.20am to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.