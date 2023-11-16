Man (60s) dies following collision in Co Wexford this morning

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Wexford this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision at Duffry Gate in Enniscorthy shortly before 7am.

The driver of the car involved, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body will be taken to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

There was no one else injured in the incident.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone in the vicinity Duffry Gate, Enniscorthy this morning between 6.30am and 7am is asked to come forward. Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash cam, within this timeframe are asked to share it with investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.