Man (40s) dies following single vehicle collision in Co Galway this morning

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Galway this morning.

The incident happened at approximately 6.30am in Abbeyknockmoy.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his late 40s, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where he has since passed away. A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.

Forensic collision investigators are currently carrying out a technical examination of the scene. The road is closed in order to facilitate the examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Abbeyknockmoy area at approximately 6.30am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.