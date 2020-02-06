This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 February, 2020
Appeal for witnesses after man in his 70s dies in single vehicle collision in Co Kerry

The incident happened on the Lartigue Road, Ballybunion shortly before 12pm yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 1:13 PM
12 minutes ago 615 Views No Comments
Lartigue Road, Ballybunion, Co Kerry
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man in his 70s died in a single vehicle collision in Co Kerry. 

Shortly before 12pm yesterday, gardaí received a report of the collision on the Lartigue Road, Ballybunion. 

The alarm was raised when the body of a man in his 70s was discovered in the car. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

The body of the deceased was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A file will now be prepared for the coroner. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who travelled on the Lartigue Road between 11.30am and 12.30pm yesterday, to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing to road users with dashcam footage recorded in the area during the times above to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Enquiries are ongoing.

