Man (70s) dies following single vehicle collision in Co Leitrim

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Leitrim this morning.

The incident happened at approximately 11am in Killaneen, Ballinamore.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cavan General Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.

Forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area between 10.45am and 11.15am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.