Monday 28 August 2023
Niall Carson/PA Images File photo
# Crash
Motorcyclist dies following crash on M1-M50 slip road in Dublin
The incident happened shortly after 7pm yesterday.
8.9k
5
48 minutes ago

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Dublin yesterday evening. 

The incident happened shortly after 7pm at the Junction 1 Southbound of the M1/M50 slip road in Dublin.

A motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later taken to Beaumont Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road has since re-opened following a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Hayley Halpin
