Dublin: 14°C Monday 26 July 2021
Man (60s) dies after car crashes into wall in Co Meath

The incident happened in the townland of Mandistown, Drumconrath in Navan.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 26 Jul 2021, 7:29 AM
1 hour ago 5,593 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5505904
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN HAS died after the car he was driving collided with a wall in Co Meath yesterday evening. 

The incident happened in the townland of Mandistown, Drumconrath in Navan at around 6.40pm. 

A man (late 60s), driver of the car and the sole occupant, collided with a wall. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body has been taken from the scene to the mortuary in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out examinations. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. 

Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Mandistown yesterday evening and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

