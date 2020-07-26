Man (50s) dies following three-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow

A MAN HAS died following a three-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow yesterday afternoon.

The collision involving a van and two cars that occurred in the Lower Main Street area of Rathdrum at approximately 1pm yesterday.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were removed to a mortuary in Loughlinstown.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her early 80s, received non life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

An examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact them at Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.