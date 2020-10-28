#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 28 October 2020
Man (30s) dies following collision between truck and car in Co Roscommon

Forensic collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 8:53 AM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
A MAN HAS died following a collision between a truck and a car in Co Roscommon yesterday evening. 

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe, about a kilometre and a half from Shannonbridge village, at around 6.55pm. 

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination. 

A man in his 40s has been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Forensic collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene and the road is currently closed with diversions in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at around the time of the collision to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Hayley Halpin
