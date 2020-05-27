Man (30s) dies following collision involving tractor and motorcycle in Co Mayo

N59 between Mulranny and Newport in Co Mayo

A MAN HAS died following a collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle in Co Mayo last night.

The incident happened on the N59 between Mulranny and Newport at 8.30pm.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been taken to the morgue at Mayo General Hospital.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the incident.

The road has been closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have camera footage to contact Newport gardaí on 098 41102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.