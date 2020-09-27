#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 27 September 2020
Man (30s) dies following single vehicle collision in Co Wexford

The incident happened at around 11.30pm last night at Newtown, Taghmon.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 10:01 AM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Wexford last night. 

The incident happened at around 11.30pm at Newtown, Taghmon. 

The driver of the car, a man in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no other occupants in the vehicle. 

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make the footage available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

