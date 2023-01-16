Advertisement

Monday 16 January 2023
AP/PA Images Police said no one else was harmed in the crash.
# Germany
Man dies after crashing limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate
No-one else was harmed in the crash, police said.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died after crashing a limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, German police said.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle between two pillars of the capital’s popular sightseeing spot.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the driver.

Police said initial information indicated that other people were not harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.

Press Association
