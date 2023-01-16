Man dies after crashing limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS died after crashing a limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, German police said.
Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle between two pillars of the capital’s popular sightseeing spot.
There was no immediate information about the identity of the driver.
Police said initial information indicated that other people were not harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.
Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS