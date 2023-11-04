Man dies and eight people hospitalised following four-vehicle collision in Co Armagh

A MAN HAS died and eight people have been hospitalised following a collision in Co Armagh overnight.

The four-vehicle collision happened on the Gosford Road in Markethill at approximately 1.20am.

Eight people have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist enquiries, is asked to contact PSNI at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 104 of 04/11/23.

The road remains closed at this time and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.