Man in his 30s dies following serious assault in north Dublin on Sunday

A MAN HAS died after he seriously assaulted in Whitehall, Co Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The assault occurred on Larkhill Road in Whitehall at approximately 4.30am on Sunday morning.

The man, in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised after the incident. Gardaí confirmed this evening that the victim died yesterday evening as a result of his injuries.

A statement from An Garda Síochána today said: “The investigation remains ongoing at Santry Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.”

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the victim’s family.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday, 30 July 2023, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.