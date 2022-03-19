#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 March 2022
Man (40s) dies following collision between car and motorbike

The incident occurred earlier today.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 19 Mar 2022, 10:19 PM
A MAN IN his 40s has died following a collision in Co Monaghan this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the Old Armagh Road outside Monaghan town.

The two-vehicle collision involved a car and motorbike. It occurred at approximately 4.50pm. The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene from paramedics but was later pronounced deceased.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Monaghan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. There were no other injuries reported.

The road where the collision occurred will remain closed overnight. A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning. Gardaí said that local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Monaghan Garda Station 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

