Saturday 13 August 2022
Man in his 40s dies following assault in Athlone

The incident occurred at around 2.35am this morning at Church Street, Athlone.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 12:14 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IN his 40s has died following an assault in Athlone, Co Westmeath, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” of the fatal assault.

Following a public order incident, a man in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries at Church Street, Athlone, at around 2:35am.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this stage and an incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Meanwhile, the scene at Church Street, Athlone, is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly interested in anyone who may have video footage of this incident, including road users who may have dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the Church Street area between 2am and 2:45am, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

