Man (50s) dies after getting into difficulty in water at Forty Foot in Dublin

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 5:03 PM
22 minutes ago 17,558 Views 3 Comments
A MAN IN his 50s has died after getting into difficult in the water at the Forty Foot in Dublin this afternoon. 

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire were called to the incident at the Forty Foot at around 2.30pm.

A man in his late 50s had gotten into difficulties in the water and a number of people went to his assistance.

Emergency services including the Dun Laoghaire lifeboat, Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard, Rescue 116, the ambulance service and gardaí responded to the incident. 

The Coast Guard arrived and took the injured man to Sandycove Point.

He was then taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. 

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
