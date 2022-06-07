#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 7 June 2022
Pedestrian (21) dies after being hit by articulated truck in Louth

The collision took place at 12:30am today.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 8:42 AM
The road has been closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.
A 21-YEAR-old man has died after being hit by an articulated truck while walking on the N1 in Co Louth.

The incident occurred at around 12:30am on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad, Dundalk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was not injured.

The road is closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene and the Coroner has been notified. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad, between midnight and 12:30am, to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The latest road fatality means eight people have died on the roads since Friday.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

