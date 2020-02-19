Man in his 50s dies in three-vehicle crash in Cork

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The incident happened on the N20 road in Ballybeg, west Buttevant, at about 10.50pm yesterday.

The man received fatal injuries when his car collided with a second car. One of the cars spun on the road and subsequently hit a third car during the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The man was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

The driver and two passengers of the second car were taken to Cork University Hospital with minor injuries.

The Buttevant/Mallow Road (N20) is partially closed so Garda Forensic Collision Investigators can examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with relevant information, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the road between 10.00pm and 11.30pm yesterday, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.