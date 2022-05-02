#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 2 May 2022
GSOC involved in investigation after man dies in Trim crash

By Órla Ryan Monday 2 May 2022, 12:55 PM
File photo of a garda car
Image: Ronin of Rock/Shutterstock
Image: Ronin of Rock/Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Trim, Co Meath, in the early hours of this morning.

A car collided with a wall on Patrick Street in Trim at around 1.55am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later died.

As the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified.

The scene of the collision on Patrick Street remains closed this afternoon as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Trim are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Patrick Street between 1.30am and 2am today, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam footage), is asked to get in touch.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Órla Ryan
Send a Correction

Read next:

