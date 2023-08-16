Advertisement

Wednesday 16 August 2023
# Carlow
Man, 20s, dies after fall from truck while working in Co Carlow
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 20s has died after falling from a truck during the course of his work in Co Carlow. 

The incident occurred at 1:30pm today in the College Green area of Carlow town. 

A garda spokesperson said: “It’s reported that a male in his 20s received fatal injuries after falling from a truck.”

There are no road closures in the area. The services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested, and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident. 

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the College Green estate between 1:15pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added. 

Eimer McAuley
