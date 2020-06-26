Man (60s) dies in farming accident in Cork

A MAN IN his 60s has died after an accident on a farm in Co Cork last night.
Gardaí attended the scene of an accident in Carrigaline at approximately 9.30pm last night.
The accident involved a tractor. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.
A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.
The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing into the accident.
