Man (60s) dies in farming accident in Cork

A MAN IN his 60s has died after an accident on a farm in Co Cork last night.

Gardaí attended the scene of an accident in Carrigaline at approximately 9.30pm last night.

The accident involved a tractor. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing into the accident.