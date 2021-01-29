Man (40s) dies after car collides with lorry in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off a stretch of motorway as they investigate the death of a man last night when his car collided with a lorry.

The crash happened at 9.10pm on the M7 Motorway on the eastbound carriageway at Richill, Lisnagry, on the outskirts of Limerick city.

A garda spokesman said that the man, who was in his 40s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. No one else was injured in the collision.

“The deceased has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The crash site has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators this morning. The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time, to make it available to investigators,” a spokesman said.