#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

Man (40s) dies after car collides with lorry in Limerick

The man was the only person injured in the crash involving a car and a lorry.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 29 Jan 2021, 9:58 AM
17 minutes ago 1,924 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5339112
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off a stretch of motorway as they investigate the death of a man last night when his car collided with a lorry.

The crash happened at 9.10pm on the M7 Motorway on the eastbound carriageway at Richill, Lisnagry, on the outskirts of Limerick city.

A garda spokesman said that the man, who was in his 40s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. No one else was injured in the collision.

“The deceased has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The crash site has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators this morning. The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time, to make it available to investigators,” a spokesman said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
oconnorniall78@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie