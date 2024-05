A MAN IN his 60s has died after he was struck by a works vehicle in a workplace-related incident in Ballymahon, Co Longford last night.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority, in charge of maintaining workplace safety, told The Journal that it is aware of the incident and has launched its own investigation.

The incident took place shortly after 7.30pm yesterday evening. The deceased man had been working on a closed section of the Athlone Road in Ballymahon.

The man died at the scene, according to a statement from gardaí. The area has been preserved for an examination.