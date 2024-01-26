Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Phoenix Park

Man dies in workplace incident at Garda Headquarters

A garda investigation has been launched after the man died in a fatal incident this morning.
34 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died in a workplace incident at Garda Headquarters in Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed that a “fatal workplace incident” occurred at Garda Headquarters in Phoenix Park this morning around 10am.

The body of the man has been brought to a mortuary where a post-mortem will be carried out.

It is understood the man was a worker who was carrying out repairs on a mast in the facility.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and a garda investigation has been launched into the incident.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

