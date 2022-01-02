#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Advertisement

Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Longford

The vehicle was found submerged in water by Gardaí last night.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 7:29 AM
30 minutes ago 1,921 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5644375
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Longford last night.

The car was found by Gardaí and emergency services partially submerged in water off the road between Granard and Balinalee (R194) at Clonfin shortly after 10:40pm last night.

Gardaí currently understand that the car left the road and struck metal fencing before entering the water.

A search operation at the crash site was carried out by Gardaí and the body of a male (20s) was recovered from the water. Gardaí understand that he was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene has since been preserved for examination by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road is currently closed. Local diversions are in place.

The deceased has since been removed to Mullingar Hospital and the coroner has been notified.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses, in particular those with camera footage of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie