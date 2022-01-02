Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Longford

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Longford last night.

The car was found by Gardaí and emergency services partially submerged in water off the road between Granard and Balinalee (R194) at Clonfin shortly after 10:40pm last night.

Gardaí currently understand that the car left the road and struck metal fencing before entering the water.

A search operation at the crash site was carried out by Gardaí and the body of a male (20s) was recovered from the water. Gardaí understand that he was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene has since been preserved for examination by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road is currently closed. Local diversions are in place.

The deceased has since been removed to Mullingar Hospital and the coroner has been notified.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses, in particular those with camera footage of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.