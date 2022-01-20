#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Thursday 20 January 2022
Man (60s) dies after crash involving car and SUV in Co Longford

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 9:22 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

A MAN HAS died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Longford this afternoon. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and an SUV on a local road at Cleenrath near Augnacliffe shortly after 4pm. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The two occupants of the SUV were taken by ambulance to Cavan Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road is closed to allow for a technical examination to be undertaken by gardaí. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Garda station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

