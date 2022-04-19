#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 19 April 2022
Advertisement

Man dies after crash between motorbike and car in Co Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 6:56 AM
40 minutes ago 1,936 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5741675
A stretch of the R231.
Image: Google Streetview
A stretch of the R231.
A stretch of the R231.
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co Donegal.

Shortly before 5pm yesterday, Easter Monday, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a collision on the R231 at Killinangle More, Rossnowlagh.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 20s, was treated by medical personnel at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A report has been sent to the coroner.

The road at the crash site will remain closed overnight with local traffic diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene is to take place in the morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing road users with video footage, including dash-cam, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie