Man (40s) dies after motorbike his was riding struck a ditch in Co Cork

A MAN HAS died after the motorcycle he was riding struck a ditch in Co Cork yesterday evening.

Shortly after 5pm, gardaí were called to the scene of the collision on the R619 at Kilpadder South, Domahane. The scene was raised by passing motorists.

It’s understood the motorbike left the road and stuck a ditch.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The scene was attended by Mallow Roads Policing Unit and the crash site was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The bike has been removed for further examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.